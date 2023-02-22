Folk artist Thamarai Selvi rose to fame after appearing in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5. Although she was evicted from the reality show after 91 days, Thamarai won hearts for being a tough competitor. Earlier, in one of the episodes during her stay at the BB House, the artist brought tears to the eyes of the viewers when she shared her tragic life story.

Thamarai revealed that following constant harassment from her former husband and in-laws she left her first marriage. However, after the separation, she was forbidden to meet her son Sivaraman. She alleged that her in-laws manipulated Sivraman so much that he even refused to talk with her mother over the phone.

Thamarai, who broke down while narrating the incident back then was comforted by fellow Bigg Boss participant Abhisek Raaja, reports ETimes. He assured her that Thamarai was destined to meet her son one day.

Seems like Abhisek’s prophecy finally bore fruit. According to Indiaglitz, Thamarai’s son Sivaraman recently visited her mother and bonded with the former Bigg Boss contestant’s second husband Partha Sarathy.

An overjoyed Thamarai dropped a series of heartwarming pictures with Sivaraman on Instagram. She added two double-hearts and one family emoji in the caption as if indicating a lovely family reunion.

The pictures captured Thamarai, dressed in a floral pink salwar-kameez sharing a warm hug with Sivaraman. The mother and son sported beaming smiles on their faces. In the following image, Thamarai’s husband Partha clicked a group selfie with his wife and stepson. The trio exuded happy family vibes.

The pictures were quick to attract the attention of social media users. They marked their presence in the comments with adorable reactions. While one user wrote, “Happy to see u with him Akka,” another quipped, “So happy he met with you. God Bless.” Others expressed their happiness at the reunion and added multiple red heart emojis in the comment section.

Thamarai found love for the second time in her husband Partha Sarathy. The duo made an appearance on the popular reality show BB Jodigal as a couple. Later she also starred in the Vijay TV serial Bharathi Kannamma. Thamarai runs her own YouTube channel where she often drops glimpses of her daily whereabouts.

