Bigg Boss Tamil: Contestants to Relive Their School Days in Fun Filled Task on Tuesday

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 will be a fun-filled one as contestants will be seen doing tasks in school uniforms. This week, the Bigg Boss has asked them to participate in the Kana Kaanum Kaalangal (period of dreaming) task. A serial, by the same name Kana Kaanum Kaalangal that focused on school life, is being aired on Vijay TV, which also broadcasts Bigg Boss Tamil. The channel has shared the promos for today’s episode in which contestants are seen enacting their school life.

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 has reached the halfway mark of its allotted 100-day run time. Today’s episode will mark Day 51 of the reality show. Vijay TV has shared two promos for Tuesday’s episode.

In the first promo, Ciby reads the task given by Bigg Boss to contestants. According to the guidelines of the game, Ciby will be the principal while Raju and Abhishek will be the teachers and other contestants will be the students.

The promo shows Akshara and Iykki changing their hair colour after Ciby tells them that they can attend the school only with black hair. The “principal" also asks students to treat their teachers with respect.

The second promo shows contestants having lunch together during lunchtime. From the promo, it seems that it was a fun task and contestants will come closer to each other while performing it.

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 is hosted by Kamal Haasan and had a grand launch on October 3. The show is running successfully and completed 50 days of its run time of 100 days. Of the total 18 contestants, who had entered the house during the beginning of the show, six have been evicted and one walked away.

