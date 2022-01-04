Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Abhinay Vaddi Separating From Wife Aparna? Here's What We Know

Big Boss Tamil fame Abhinay Vaddi and his wife Aparna will be ending their fifteen-year-long marriage, reports suggest. Aparna Vardharajan’s most recent Instagram post also hinted at the impending separation from her husband. The post was deleted in no time, though. Abhinay’s flirty behaviour with co-contestant Pavni Reddy on Bigg Boss is said to be the reason for the separation.

“At the end of the day, I know what kind of person you are. No one knows as I do. Love you always,” read the post before it was deleted.

The fact that Aparna changed her surname to Vardharajan from Abhinay on her Instagram account also fuelled the rumours. However, neither of the two has reacted to the ongoing rumours.

Abhinay Vaddi and Aparna had exchanged vows in 2007 after dating for a few years. Abhinay is the grandson of Indian Actor Gemini Ganesa. He made his silver screen debut with the Tamil film Ramanujan, a biographical film on great mathematician Ramanujan.

