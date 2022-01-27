Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Pavani Reddy's Latest Look is a Hit

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 fame Pavani Reddy has cemented her place in the hearts of the people. Pavani, who hails from Karnataka’s Belgaum, emerged as the second runner-up in the reality show. Pavani, who has featured in the list of Chennai Times - 20 Most Desirable Women on TV 2019, faced a lot many struggles in her personal life. Pavani got married to Pradeep Kumar back in 2013. Years later in 2017, Pradeep committed suicide. After a couple of years, Pavani tied the knot for the second time with Anand Joy in 2020.

The actor-model enjoys a massive fan base on social media. She often posts gorgeous clicks of herself and beau. The recent Instagram post of Pavani is a transition video wherein the actor is seen flaunting her new tresses. Dressed in dark blue jeans and stripes stop, Pavani is first seen having silver foil wrapped around her hair. She turns around and is seen flaunting her new hair color, brownish-red. Pavani added the song Stylish Thamizhachi, from Arrambam in the background of the video and captioned it – “New Me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pavni (@pavani9_reddy)

Many of her fans loved her new look and approved her hairstyle. However, there were some who pointed out that the actor looked pretty in her previous locks. “I loved your Previous hairstyle,” read a comment on the post, while another called her a “red lion.” One of her fans wrote, “New you, may be the new era begin who knows!.” A bunch of users dropped emoticons in the comment section to express how pretty the actor looked.

A week ago, Pavani had tested positive for COVID-19. Sharing a post on her social media account, the actress had informed her fans about her health condition.

Pavani also mentioned that she has isolated herself in Hyderabad and is following all the medical guidance of her doctor. “Can’t wait to be back,” she captioned her post. Despite being in isolation, Pavani made sure to hold live sessions on Instagram and interact with her fans.

