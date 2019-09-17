Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Ramya NSK Marries Tollywood Actor Sathya, Deets Inside

Singer Ramya NSK tied the knot with actor Sathya in a simple, private ceremony, just in the presence of their close friends.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 17, 2019, 12:59 PM IST
Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Ramya NSK Marries Tollywood Actor Sathya, Deets Inside
Image: Instagram
Congratulatory wishes are in store for singer and Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame Ramya NSK, who recently tied the knot with actor Sathya in a private ceremony, just in the presence of their close friends. The lovebirds took to Instagram to share pictures with each other. They also shared pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony in Instagram stories.

ramya wedding

Their close friend Sanam Shetty, who was also present at the venue, shared a heartfelt note for the couple. Taking to Instagram with a picture from their wedding, Sanam wrote, "And once in a while in the middle of an ordinary life we get to witness a fairy tale Ur story has been nothing less of a fairy tale... filled with love and strength my dearest brother Sathya and sweetheart Ramya @sathya_actor @ramyansk Wish u both a very HAPPY MARRIED LIFE God bless u both with a beautiful journey with everlasting love and togetherness #theygothitched #loveandmarriage."

While Ramya is a playback singer, known for her appearance in Bigg Boss 2, Sathya is a Tollywood TV actor. Ramya has sung more than 400 songs in various languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. On the other hand, actor Sathya has become a household name after he appeared in a movie called Mannar Vagaiyara. He is currently playing the lead role TV series called Neelakuyil.

