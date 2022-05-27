Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Thamarai Selvi's Dance With Husband Is Viral

Actor Thamarai Selvi was one of the most talked-about contestants in Tamil Bigg Boss Ultimate. Despite entering the Bigg Boss house as a relatively unknown individual, she has now become a well-known figure in Tamil households after her appearance on the show.

The actor is quite active on social media and routinely posts pictures and videos keeping the fans entertained. Recently, she posted a video wherein she was dancing with her husband. Both danced to one of the Tamil tracks Otha Thamarai and wrote, “This my og Otha Thamarai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thamarai Selvi (@thamaraiselvisarathy_official)

The video has been highly appreciated by the fans. Within just a few days, it has got nearly 5 lakh views and over 19,000 people have already liked it.

While talking about her Bigg Boss Journey, according to sources, Thamarai Selvi was paid Rs 80,000 per week to participate in the Bigg Boss journey. She was the top 4 contestant this season.

Balaji Murugadoss won the Bigg Boss Ultimate trophy and Rs 20 lakh prize money. Niroop was the first runner-up while Ramya Pandian, who had entered the show as a wild card entry, finished as the second runner-up.

Abhinay Vaddi, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Anitha Sampath, Shariq Hassan, Suja Varunee, Suresh Chakravarthi, Thaadi Balaji, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Suruthi Periyasamy, Maria Juliana, Snehan, Sathish Kumar participated as contestants on Bigg Boss Ultimate

Bigg Boss Ultimate was officially announced on January 16, 2022, by Star Vijay. The show streamed 24×7 on Disney+Hostar. Earlier, it was expected to air for 8 weeks but was later extended to 10 weeks.

According to sources, Thamarai comes from an underprivileged family. She even expressed her issues on-screen. Later, music composer James Vasanthan, when came to know about her situation, decided to give her a house.

