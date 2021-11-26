Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Yashika Aannand Makes First Appearance Post Accident, Remembers Late Friend

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame and actress Yashika Aannand who met with an accident earlier this year made her first public appearance recently. She was seen attending the inauguration of a new shop in Chennai. The actress is still recovering from the accident. She also shared a photo of her on Instagram dressed in yellow ethnic wear. She wrote, “I survived because the fire inside me burned brighter than the fire around me ❤️‍. #launch #inauguration #grohairadyar #anbesivam #godislove #yashika #setbacktocomeback . .I know you’re watching me from above ! I promise i’ll make u proud you’ll be missed always !! Love u pav "

In September, she had shared a photo of herself on social media wherein the actress is seen lying on a hospital bed with her dog while her mother is feeding her. Sharing the picture on Twitter, the actress wrote, “My Strength (with a heart and puppy face emoji).”

She recently got discharged from the hospital but is still relying on crutches for walking. It is being reported that she will not be able to walk or stand for the next five months.

For the uninitiated, the 23-year-old actress was returning from a trip with her friends from Puducherry to Chennai. The car she was driving lost control rammed into a median on East Coast Road in the Mahabalipuram area and fell into a pit. Her close friend Valisetty Phavani died on the spot in this accident while the actress received multiple fractures on her legs and hands.

She was treated at a private hospital in Chennai for several weeks after the accident. From time to time, the actress has been sharing the progress of her recovery with her fans and friends on social media.

In earlier posts, the actress showed that she had to be fed by her mom and needed help to relieve herself with the help of equipment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.