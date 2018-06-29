English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bigg Boss Tamil: FIR Filed Against Kamal Haasan By Fringe Outfit
A fringe outfit, Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK), has filed a complaint against Haasan who is hosting the second season of the controversial reality show.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s Bigg Boss is once again mired in controversy. This time, a fringe outfit, Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK), has filed a complaint against Haasan who is hosting the second season of the controversial reality show, and the contestants of the second season. It also demands a ban on the show citing that the show denigrated Tamil culture.
In its complaint, Hindu Mallal Katchi stated: “Kamal says that he is working for the betterment of Tamils. What is being shown in Big Boss is against Tamil culture.” The complainant further stated that the contestants are wearing inappropriate clothes. Add to that, Hindu Mallal Katchi is also planning to launch a campaign to put an end to the show.
The group targeted the actor and said Haasan cannot be allowed to destroy both the Tamil and the Hindu culture.
This is not the first time that the show is under attack. The same fringe group had filed a complaint against Bigg Boss Season 1 in July last year seeking legal action against Haasan and the contestants. In its complaint last year, the fringe group said the show ridiculed the "Invocation to Tamil mother (Tamil Thaai Vazhthu)".
