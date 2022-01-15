Bigg Boss Tamil: Five Finalists Gear up For Sunday's Grand Finale

Vijay TV will air the grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 on Sunday, January 16, 2022. The reality show, hosted by Kamal Haasan, will come to an end tomorrow. In Saturday’s episode, the viewers will see finalists rehearsing for their performance at the grand finale. Season 5 of Bigg Boss Tamil has seen 20 contestants and only five have stepped into the finale and one of them will emerge as winners this Sunday.

Amir, Niroop, Raju, Priyanka, and Pavni are among the finalists. They will be seen giving special performances in the much-anticipated finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 5. Contestants tightly fought the battles throughout the season in different tasks assigned by Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss Tamil witnessed the pre-finale celebrations this week. Senthoora Poove and Eeramana Rojave, stars from the new serial, entered the Bigg Boss house and had a gala time with the finalists. Few evicted contestants also joined them. The final eviction of the season, Thamarai, entered the house again and performed a folk song. The finalists were happy to see Thamaraiselvi again in the house. She was the last contestant to get eliminated from the show before the final week.

Priyanka was rushed to a hospital after she felt unwell. She returned after medication and told her housemates that she was well after treatment.

In yesterday’s episode, contestants were also seen celebrating the Pongal festival inside the Bigg Boss house. They were seen making traditional designs using colours. They were also seen cooking traditional foods for the festival. The house was also decorated accordingly.

Just a few hours to go for the grand finale, fans of all the finalists are claiming that their favourite contestant will win the show. The contestants are getting a lot of support on social media.

