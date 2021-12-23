Bigg Boss Tamil: Freeze Task Begins in the House, Yashika Aannand to Visit Today

The fifth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan, has completed 80 days. The show, which is heading towards the finale week, has 10 contestants including Priyanka, Raju, Bavni, Varun, Akshara, Tamarai Selvi, CB, Nirup, Sanjeev, and Aamir, left to battle for the title.

The week is going to be an emotional roller coaster ride for contestants as the most awaited freeze task has begun inside the Bigg Boss house. The contestants are more excited than ever to meet their family members after a long gap of 80 days.

Here’s the promo: https://twitter.com/vijaytelevision/status/1473586700500668420?s=20

The Promo 3 of day 80 begins with Akshara’s family — her mother and brothers — visiting the house to meet her. This was followed by Ciby’s father and his wife, leaving everyone emotional.

Actor Yashika Anand is going to visit the Bigg Boss house in today’s episode. Meanwhile, the fans are waiting to find whose relatives or family members will pay a visit to them today. In the third promo, Nirupam runs away as soon as he sees Yashika.

Then Yashika says you are playing well and I am proud of you. Yashika, who tells everyone to be happy, looks at Raju and tells him to be as lively as you were before.

Let us tell you that Yashika Anand had recently met with an accident and was bedridden for the past few months. Now, the actor will make an appearance on the reality show. Earlier, the first promo shared by Vijay Television on their Twitter handle saw Nirupam’s father visiting the Bigg Boss house. In the second promo, Raju’s mother and wife were seen in the house.

