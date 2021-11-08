Bigg Boss Tamil: In Puppet Task, Ciby Hurts Akshara, Viewers Says It's 'Unacceptable'

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil is currently underway on Vijay TV and the channel has released the latest promo, which has left the audience a little upset. In fact, the latest incident involving Akshara and Ciby has disappointed the fans so much that they declared it on the internet as “unacceptable".

In the latest promo, the contestants are seen performing the puppet task. The task also consisted of toys and pictures of housemates to be used in the game.

The purpose of the task was to choose the leader and it was supposed to go this way. The contestants had to mark the ones they thought were not suitable to be the captain of the house and then break a clay pot on the head of the toy representing that particular contestant. In this task, Ciby took the option to belittle Akshara and smashed the pot on her toy’s head.

This hurt Akshara and she was seen breaking down in the promo and complaining to Varun. Here’s the promo:

Fans have been commenting on social media that Ciby’s actions were “unacceptable".

At the beginning of the show, Isaivani, Madhumitha, Raju Jeyamohan, Abhishek Raja, Priyanka, Namitha Marimuthu, Abhinay Wadi, Chinna Ponnu, Bhavani, Nadia Chang, Iman Annachi, Iyikki Berry, Akshara, Sruthi, Tamara Selvi, Nirup Nandakumar and Ciby entered the house. After the exit of Namitha Marimuthu, who left the show for personal reasons, the show had 17 contestants.

After Marimuthu’s exit, Nadia Chang and Abhishek Raja left the house within the next two weeks, while singer Chinnaponnu was eliminated last week.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.