Bigg Boss Tamil: Namitha Marimuthu Walks Out of Show Due to 'Unavoidable Circumstances'

Namitha Marimuthu, a Bigg Boss Tamil 5 contestant, recently walked out of the show even before completing a week in the house. The reasons behind her departure are currently unknown. Sources have revealed that due to some unavoidable circumstances, Namitha has opted out of the show. Meanwhile, an official confirmation is awaited regarding the same.

Recently, in the luxury budget task, Namitha described a few traumatic experiences that she and other transgender community people have had to face.

The first promo of day 5, shared by Vijay TV on Twitter, features Pavni Reddy, who shares how she lost her husband to suicide. Later, she opened up about how it affected her. In the second promo of the day, there is an argument in the house between contestants Namitha and Thamarai. Later, to fix the issue between both the contestants, Imman Annachi urges Namitha to come and sit with Thamarai. However, Namitha refuses to sit.

Meanwhile, the third promo of day five showed the environment of relief in the house. To bring humour and make housemates happy, Imman Annachi was seen mimicking a few styles of her co-contestants. There was a scene in the promo where Imman tries to mimic Priyanka’s way of addressing Bigg Boss.

Following this, Imman jokingly shouted, “You Perusu kekudha?" meaning Hey, Bigg Boss, are you able to hear? The other contestants were seen looking at Imman with a heartily smile. In response to Imman’s joke, Priyanka participated in the game and tried to recreate Imman Annachi’s style.

The popular television reality show premiered on October 3 and the first weekend episode will be aired today with the show host Kamal Haasan.

The 18 contestants of the Bigg Boss Tamil season five includes Raju Jeyamohan, Isaivani, Abishek Raaja, Mathumitha, Namitha Marimuthu, Abhinay Vaddi, Pavni Reddy, Folk singer Chinnaponnu, Akshara Reddy, Nadia Chang, Imman Annaachi, Suruthi Jayadevan, Iykki Berry, Thamarai Selvi, Ciby, Priyanka Deshpande, Niroop, and Varun Kama.

