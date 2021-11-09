Bigg Boss Tamil Promo: Will Priyanka Lose the Luxury Budget Task?

On Tuesday, the viewers of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 will see the contestants fighting it out during the new Luxury budget task named ‘Neeyum Bomma Naanum Bomma’. Vijay television, the channel airing the reality show, has shared a promo for today’s episode. From the promo, it looks like Priyanka, who was friends with Niroop, is now his new target.

In the latest task, Bigg Boss has asked housemates to pick any doll from the gallery after the buzzer. All the dolls carry the name of contestants. According to rules, the contestant whose name is written on the last doll entering the tent will be eliminated from the task.

The promo shows that Niroop blocks Thamrai’s way to enter the tent. Thamrai had the doll with Priyanka’s name. According to the rules, Priyanka will get eliminated from the game. The promo for day 37 ends with Priyanka looking sad and frustrated.

Bigg Boss Tamil season 5, hosted by Kamal Haasan, is getting intense with each passing day. Now, viewers will see some heated arguments between contestants to win the luxury budget task.

Suruthi Periyasamy was eliminated from the Kamal Haasan-hosted reality show on November 7, the 35th day of the 100 day-long show. She entered the house on day 1 along with 17 other contestants. She was among the nine contestants who were nominated for the eviction.

Last week’s episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 was filled with celebrations amid heated arguments since it was a festive week. Along with Diwali celebrations, Kamal Haasan also celebrated his birthday on November 7 on the show.

In Sunday’s episode, the housemates decked up to celebrate Kamal’s birthday in his presence. The legendary actor thanked the fans for all the love and wishes over the past five decades. Housemates performed songs, skits, and comedy performances to celebrate Kamal’s birthday.

