Bigg Boss Tamil Promos: Contestants To Battle it Out For Entry Into Finale Week

Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 hosted by Kamal Hassan has completed ten weeks and contestants are giving their best in every task to make it to the final week. The makers have also increased the difficulty level of the tasks this week. In today’s episode, the contestants will be seen battling it out in different tasks. The nomination process of this week has been completed and one of the remaining 11 contestants will be eliminated this weekend.

Friday marks the 75th day of Bigg Boss Season 5. Vijay TV, the channel airing the show, has shared three promos for today’s episode. The promos give a glimpse of what will unfold inside the Bigg Boss house tonight.

In the first promo, contestants are seen playing a puzzle-solving game. They will be given points based on their performance.

In the second promo, Big Boss announced that the contestants have to get down in a box full of cow dung and collect the coins from it. Contestants are seen giving their best to get the coins.

In the third and last promo of the day, housemates were seen sitting together in a tense situation ahead of the elimination process that will begin tomorrow.

The nominated contestants for this week are Sanjeev, Raju, Priyanka Deshpande, Thamarai Selvi, Pavni, Akshara, Varun, Niroop, Amir and Abhinay.

Abhishek Raaja, who entered the house on day 1, was the first to get evicted on day 21. He re-entered the show on day 47 and got evicted again on day 63. Other contestants who were evicted from the show include female contestants – Iykki, Isaivani, Mathumitha, Chinnaponnu, Suruthi, and Nadia. This Sunday, one more contestant will be evicted.

