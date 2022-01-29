Bigg Boss Tamil: Raju Jeyamohan, Priyanka Deshpande Team Up For a Dance Act

Bigg Boss season 5 Tamil ended last week with Raju Jeyamohan being declared the winner. Priyanka Deshpande and Pavani Reddy secured the second and third runner up slots, respectively. Raju had also been roped in for a film. Adding to this, there is good news for his fans. Raju is also going to be seen again with Priyanka Deshpande in another show.

Viewers are excited to watch the two as they shared a great bond in Bigg Boss house. The show, which will see both of them set the stage on fire with their dance performance, is Bigg Boss Celebration. This show is telecasted by Vijay TV after the completion of every BB season. It depicts songs, dance and comic performances by the celebrities of the respective seasons.

A photo of Raju and Priyanka is being widely circulated on social media. Both of them are seen in the middle of a dance rehearsal. The picture has been captioned,” “Bigg Boss Kondattam" Coming Soon. Rehearsal going on. How many of you are waiting??” Some people also wrote in the comment section that they are waiting for Amir and Pavani Reddy.

Priyanka has also shared an Instagram Stories from the sets of the Bigg Boss Celebration. Meanwhile, audience are waiting with great anticipation for the performances of season 5 contestants.

Besides that, there are also rumours that Priyanka will be seen as a host in Super Singer 8. A photo of her from the sets of the show went viral, which further strengthened the rumours. Although there has been no official confirmation.

Raju had been roped for a film titled Don. The shooting is currently underway. Rumours are strife that he will be enacting a pivotal role in this project.

Raju, Priyanka, CB, Madhumita and Nirup have also teamed up for the third instalment of Start Music. Pictures of these five contestants had emerged from sets of the show.

