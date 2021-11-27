Bigg Boss Tamil S5: Kamal Haasan Hosts Weekend Episode from Hospital, Takes Ramya Krishnan's Help

Veteran actress Ramya Krishnan will host the fifth season of the popular television reality show ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ in the absence of Kamal Haasan who is currently undergoing Covid-19 treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.

On Saturday, the makers of the reality show dropped a new promo from an upcoming episode that showed Kamal Haasan speaking from the hospital. The actor introduced actress Ramya Krishnan as a friend who had offered to help him conduct the show without a break.

Interestingly, the promo, in which Ramya Krishnan was introduced, had the music of ‘Baahubali’ as its background score. The South star is known across the country for her stellar role as Sivagaami in the blockbuster.

Earlier, rumours were rife that actor Vijay Sethupathi had also been approached for stepping into Kamal’s shoes for a week or two. Kamal, who has been hosting the show ever since it began in 2017, will not be available at least for two weeks.

Haasan tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week and informed fans and followers about the same on Twitter. The actor revealed that he developed a “slight cough" after returning from his US trip. He later got himself tested for Covid and the result came out positive.

Haasan has isolated himself in the hospital and asked everyone to take care of themselves as “the pandemic is not over yet." Haasan’s fans flooded his post with “get well soon" messages.

