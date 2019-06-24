Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3: Meet All the Contestants of Kamal Haasan-hosted Reality Show

After months of waiting, the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil went on air on Sunday, June 23. Vijay TV aired the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil, along with revealing the names of the celebrity contestants. Big Boss Tamil host Kamal Haasan introduced all the 15 contestants to the audience, before sending them inside the house.

Here is the list of all the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 celebrity contestants:

1. Abhirami Venkatachalam: The actress, who is best known for her role in the Web Series Ctrl Alt Delete, made her acting debut in Kalavu (2019) with Kalaiyarasan and Karunakaran.

2. Cheran: The four-time National Award winner director is best known for the movies Vetri Kodi Kattu (2000), Autograph (2004) and Thavmai Thavamirundhu (2005).

3. Saravanan: Kollywood actor was a leading Tamil actor from 1991 to 1998. The actor has also directed the movie Thaayumaanavan and is best known for his 2007 film Paruthiveeran.

4. Fathima Babu: A former Kollywood and Mollywood actress, Fathima Babu was a news anchor for DD Podhigai, the Tamil version of Doordarshan news.

5. Losliya Mariyanesan: Losliya Mariyanesan is a model and TV anchor from Sri Lanka.

6. Reshma Pasupuleti: Reshma Pasupuleti is an Indian Television serial actress who predominantly appeared in the Tamil language based serials. She was also an anchor and also acted in a few films.

7. Mugen Rao: Singer and model-turned-actor Mugen Rao from Malaysia has a huge fan following on social media for his music videos.

8. Sandy: One of the best-known choreographers in the Tamil world, dance master Sandy made his debut through Manada Mayilada (Dance Reality Show).

9. Sakshi Agarwal: Actress Sakshi Agarwal is primarily known for her work in the Tamil and Malayalam film industry. She started her career as a model and has also worked in two Kannada films.

10. Jangiri Madhumitha: Madhumitha has appeared in Tollywood and Kollywood films like Puttintiki Ra Chelli, Kudaikul Mazhai, Aanivaer and Arai En 305-il Kadavul.

11. Kavin: South Indian actor Kavin is also a television presenter. He appeared in the third part of the serial Kana Kaanum Kaalangal as Shiva.

12. Vanitha Vijayakumar: Vanitha, who has acted in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films, made her acting debut in Chandralekha opposite Vijay.

13. Sherin Shringar: Popularly known by her stage name Sherin, the actress is a model-turned-actress, who has appeared in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films.

14. Mohan Vaithya: Carnatic singer and violinist Mohan Vaithya is also a television actor and presenter. He is the older brother of veena maestro Rajhesh Vaidhya.

15. Tharshan Thiyagarajah: A professional model who is based out of Jaffna, Srilanka, Tharshan made his debut in the movie Verenna Vendum in 2018.

Follow @News18Movies for more