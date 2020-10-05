Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Here's Full List of 16 Contestants Introduced by Kamal Haasan

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan is back as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, which kicked off on October 4. He introduced 16 contestants this season during the three-hour-long grand premiere episode on Sunday. The inmates will be staying together under the same roof for nearly three months. Kamal also gave the audience a tour of the beautiful house where they will be staying.

The list of contestants includes Aajeedh, Aari Arjunan, Anitha Sampath, Bala, Gabriella, Jithan Ramesh, Nisha, Ramya Pandian, Rekha, Rio, Samyuktha, Sanam, Shivani, Som, Suresh Chakravarthy and Vel Murugan, DNA reported.

1. Aajeedh Khalique was the winner of the Super Singer Junior Season 3. He has sung songs for movies Poovarasam Peepee and Vu.

2. Som Shekhar is a popular fitness mdel, actor and an MMA trainer.

3. Actress Anitha Sampath has appeared in several hit films like Danny, Darbar, Adithya Varma, Kaappaan, 2.0, Sarkar and Kaala.

4. Actress Ramya Pandian is the niece of popular actor and producer Arun Pandian, and has starred in films like Dummy Tappasu, Joker and Aan Devathai.

5. Rio Raj is a successful actor, host and a model. too. Rio's debut into the TV industry was with the show Kana Kaanum Kaalangal - Kaloori Saalai (as Palani).

6. Balaji Murugadoss aka Bala is a popular model. He has won Mr International India, Mr Perfect Body at Mr India competition.

7. Aari Arjuna aka Aari is an actor, body sculptor, fitness trainer and philanthropist. He started his acting career with the movie ‘Aadum Koothu’ (as Muthu).

8. Gabriella is a former child artist who has been a part of movies like 3, Chennaiyil Oru Naal and Appa.

9. Jithan Ramesh is an actor working in Tamil and Telugu movies. He is also elder brother of actor Jiiva.

10. Samyuktha Karthik is a model, actress, dance instructor, certified nutritionist and an entrepreneur. Her acting debut on small screen was in the Radikaa Sarathkumar's show Chandrakumari.

11. Shivani Narayanan is a model-turned-actress. Shivani’s TV debut was with ‘Saravanan Meenatchi season 3’.

12. Nisha, popular among the audience as Aranthangi Nisha, is one of the ace stand-up comedians in the industry. She made her TV debut with the comedy show Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru season 5.

13. Rekha is a popular actress who has worked in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada languages. She had made her debut opposite Kamal Haasan in Punnagai Mannan.

14. Miss South India 2016 Sanam Shetty has worked in many films such as Ambuli, Cinema Company, Daivathinte Swantham Cleetus, Katham Katham, Srimanthudu, etc.

15. Velmurugan is a playback singer and lyricist, popular for his folk songs.

16. Suresh Chakravarthy is a popular chef who has his own cookery channel on YouTube.