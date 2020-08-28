Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 Host Kamal Haasan Says, 'Let’s Gets Back to Work' in New Teaser

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan, is all set to return to front the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Haasan, who has been hosting the previous three editions of the popular reality show, announced yet another season on Thursday.

A teaser has been unveiled by the makers, where Haasan speaks about how the show will be forwarded in times of COVID-19.

In the teaser video, he reflects how the pandemic has taken a toll on the livelihood of millions of people for the past five months. “The disease is dangerous. Of course, we have to be safe. But we can’t continue to remain in the house. We will follow the safety guidelines of WHO. Let’s get back to work,” he was heard saying in the teaser in Tamil.

The creators of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 in order to take precautions against COVID, have quarantined all the selected contestants before allowing them inside the house, where they will remain locked up for nearly 100 days.

The weekend episodes of the show are to take place sans a live audience. The premiere date of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 is yet to be announced.

Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 announcement came after Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 and Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 announcement. BB Tamil 4 is expected to roll by the end of September-beginning of October.