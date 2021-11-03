Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 Winner Name Leaked Online

Big Boss Tamil Season 5 has started successfully and is in its fifth week. Kamal Haasan, the host of all previous seasons, is also the host for this season. Bigg Boss Tamil 5, which started with 18 contestants, out of which Namitha Marimuthu left the show mid-way. Nadia Chang has also been voted out from the Bigg Boss house.

However, it was the elimination of Abhishek Raja that came as a shock to everyone. He was exposed as a detective who was on the show to carry out a sting operation. The nomination list for this week includes Abhinay, Isaivani, Iyikki, Madhumitha Ciby, Akshara, Pavani and Nirup. A lot of people are anticipating Abhay’s elimination was evident as he failed to perform well even in five weeks, which was also pointed out by Kamal Haasan in the episodes of last weekend.

Meanwhile, the name of the winner of this season has been leaked online. A list, circulating online, reportedly includes the names of the eliminated contestants along with the dates of their elimination. Raju and Priyanka are on the list as the winner and runner-up respectively of this season.

The list also states that Abhinay will be expelled this week, followed by Isaivani. The authenticity of the list is yet to be verified. It is being speculated that some fans may have shared this list on social media. Meanwhile, with the Diwali festival coming up this week, there is a perception that none of the contestants will be eliminated this weekend, much like last year.

