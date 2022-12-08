Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 Celebrates Its 60th Episode With A Special Task For Contestants

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6, hosted by Kamal Haasan, recently marked its 60th episode celebration with the contestants. On this occasion, Bigg Boss gives a special task to the housemates. Can you guess what it could be? Let us spill the beans. Contestants were asked to act like characters which BB has assigned to them. Isn’t it interesting? As per the characters, Bigg Boss has also sent the costumes and props.

In the task, Azeem and Dhanlakshmi entertained the audience with their activities. Dhanlakshmi was decked up in white clothes and painted her face with white colour. She wore a black coloured wig. From her attire, it seemed like she was made to get into the skin of a ghost. On the other hand, Azeem was looking like a witch hunter, with a conical cap and all-black attire. Let’s have a look at how the contestants had fun at this go-as-you-like task of sorts:

I am having a hard te believing #Shivin is a serious person when need be after seeing this mohiniattam😂😂🤭🏃#BiggBossTamil6 #BiggBoss6Tamil #BiggBossTamil pic.twitter.com/q2l2XCZxzg— Ragul Rv✨ (@RagulRv12) December 6, 2022

Last week, Queency, unfortunately, got evicted from the show. It was previously reported that this week would see two evictions, and perhaps even a wildcard entrance. It was speculated that Azeem may be sent to the secret chamber, if he is evicted. This week, Azeem, Janany, Kathirravan, ADK, Ayesha and Ram are nominated.

According to recent reports, Dinesh — the spouse of contestant Rachitha Mahalakshmi — would be the wildcard entry. They will become the second real-life pair to appear on the show if Dinesh’s entry turns out to be true. Other reports suggest Parvathy, a YouTube VJ, would compete as the wildcard contestant.

Read all the Latest Movies News here