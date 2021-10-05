Bigg Boss Tamil Top Controversies: From Arav-Oviya Kiss To Cops Visiting The House

Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 started with a bang on October 3 as the host of the show and superstar Kamal Haasan introduced the 18 contestants. The participants of the show include actors, singers and TV hosts among others. The fans of the show wait for it every season with a lot of enthusiasm and so was the case this year as well. The audience is all set to witness the complete package of entertainment and controversies. While fans are all set to see the events that will unfold in the show this time, the past seasons were not free from controversies.

The relationship between model Oviya and model turned actor Arav in the BB Tamil1 was a topic of discussion at that time. Arav kissed Oviya on the show and when he was asked by the host Kamal Haasan the reason behind doing this, he said he did it to calm down Oviya. In reply to which the host said that he had never heard of a ‘medicinal kiss’. As a result of the difference Oviya had with Arav, Oviya attempted suicide and exited the show citing health reasons. Another inmate Bharani in season 1 tried to escape the house due to which he was eliminated. The reason his mental fatigue.

Yashika Anand’s love confession for Mahat Raghavendra in season 2 created problems when the latter’s girlfriend Prachi Mishra heard about it. Season 2 contestant Aishwarya Dutta threw litter on another contestant Thadi Bhalajie for not listening to her in a task for which she was heavily criticised.

Bigg Boss Season 3 contestant Madhumitha talked a lot about Tamil culture and in a task voiced her views on Cauvery water dispute which became controversial. She indulged in self-harm to prove her commitment on her views and was eliminated from show.

Vanitha’s comment on Sherin and Tharshan’s relationship became the reason of a huge fight between Sherin and Vanitha in season 3. Saravanan’s confession of molesting women in crowded buses in season 3 resulted in him being expelled from the show.

Police questioned season 3 contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar in the house after her ex-husband filed a complaint against her for abducting their daughter. In season 4 Suresh Chakravarthy accidently hit Sanam Shetty which led to a chaos in the house. Disheartened from this Suresh requested Bigg Boss to evict him. In season 4 huge fights were seen between Balaji Murugadoss and Sanam Shetty as well as Aari Arjuna and Balaji for commenting on each other.

