Bigg Boss Tamil Ultimate Starts Streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar; Fans Aren't Amused

Big Boss Tamil, the show which has completed 5 seasons, has now stepped into the world of OTT, but the fans aren’t amused. This news comes close on the heels of the completion of season 5 of the show, which concluded on January 16. Raju emerged as the winner of the show, followed by Priyanka and Pavni in second and third place respectively. At the finale, Kamal Haasan also announced Bigg Boss going OTT. The show is named Bigg Boss Ultimate. However, fans are not down with the concept and are trolling makers for the 24*7 streaming formula.

Disney Plus Hotstar has announced that the OTT version will be airing seven days a week, 24 hours a day. Here, viewers will only be able to view edited footage on the show, and the unedited versions will be uploaded by the platform the next day.

However, the announcement by the app that people will be able to see what the contestants are doing 24*7 on Bigg Boss Ultimate has also led to a lot of expectations. In addition, host Kamal Haasan announced that the main contestants who participated in the first 5 seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil will be seen on the OTT version once again, a bonus to the fans.

Most of the people on the list of contestants were among those who entertained the audience in their respective seasons and had a lot of controversy surrounding them.

Fans are, however, not liking this 24*7 format and are already trolling Bigg Boss Ultimate on different social media sites and requesting makers to edit out boring footage.

The makers have announced that the Big Boss ultimate will air daily from 9 pm on Disney plus Hotstar.

