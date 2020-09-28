Bigg Boss Tamil Winner Mugen Rao Shares First Look of Debut Film Vettri

Mugen Rao, who won the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil, is all set to make his debut in Kollywood with the film Vettri. The film will be directed by Anjana Ali Khan. Mugen will be acting alongside Miss India World 2018 Anukreethy Vas.

Anjana is known for directing the film Veppam starring Nani, Nithya Menen, Karthik Kumar and Bindu Madhavi. The film had released in 2011, following which Anjana had not directed any other film. She is making her comeback, nine years after making Veppam.

Production house Shirdi Productions shared a post on Twitter today, writing “Here it's the most awaited #ShirdiProductionNO1 “Vettri”.”

Mugen too shared the first look of the film, writing, “Here we are happy and proud to release the 1st look of “VETRI” I would like to take this moment to gratitude all my dear friends, supporters ,family and well-wishers , for being there trough out my path and journey. More updates are on the way, Stay tuned closely.”

Music director Nivas K Prasanna also took to Twitter to mark the occasion:

According to reports, the film is a thriller drama and will see Mugen essay the role of an Engineering college student. The film's cinematography is being handled by R Rathnavelu and editing has been done by Anthony.

Anjana had earlier revealed that in the film, two circumstances are at play. The circumstances in which he was born into, including the economic deprivation and secondly, the will of his mother.

The film delves on the choices and sees if the hero chooses a path of violence or fulfils his mother's wishes. The director also revealed that Mugen was her first choice for the lead role, adding that he comes across as an easy going and charming person. Anukreethy, on her part, plays a feisty and interesting role, she added.