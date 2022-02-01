Bigg Boss Tamil Winner Raju Jeyamohan Takes Break From TV to Focus on Films

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 winner and actor Raju Jeyamohan is having the time of his life. The 30-year-old is receiving film and TV serial offers. He is giving interviews to news portals in which he is sharing about his life, work, and beyond.

Raju was born in Tamil Nadu’s Thirunelveli and brought up in Chennai. Before participating in Bigg Boss Tamil 5, he was a part of the popular television serial Bharathi Kannamma. In a recent interview with an entertainment news portal, he said that he will now be taking a break from doing television shows.

Before Bharathi Kannamma, Raju has worked in TV serials like Kana Kaanum Kalangal, Kalloori Salai, Aandaal Azhagar, and Saravanan Meenatchi.

“I have been receiving quite a few film offers, but I haven’t committed to anything yet. It’s all in the discussion stage. I think I will take a break from doing television serials. I have other plans for television though,” Raju told CinemaExpress.

Raju said that he considers Bigg Boss Tamil a blessing. “I have made some great friends too—like Imaan Annachi, Ciby and Priyanka,” he said.

“I should always try new experiences,” he considers this as his biggest takeaway from Bigg Boss Tamil 5 journey. He said that in Bigg Boss house, he experienced how interactions can be different when you are without mobile phones.

Raju said that he has been receiving a lot of acting offers at the moment. He said he has the ambition to write, direct and act in a film. Filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj is his inspiration. He said that needs more time to make a film.

Raju emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 which concluded on January 16, 2022. Jeyamohan, along with the trophy, took home Rs 50 lakh prize money.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.