Bigg Boss Tamil's Priyanka Deshpande Shares Adorable Photo With Her Newborn Niece

Popular TV anchor Priyanka Deshpande has been winning the hearts of millions of fans. With every social media post, she interacts with her fans and also shares information. Recently, she shared an adorable photo with a baby and it has created a storm on the Internet. In the photo, Priyanka Deshpande is seen adorably looking at her niece. Priyanka’s sister-in-law recently welcomed a baby girl and they have named her Iha.

Sharing the cute photo, Priyanka Deshpande wrote, “Iha. Chiya,” followed by an evil eye emoji. The post has close to three lakh likes and fans are showering the little one with love.

Check out the photo here:

On June 9, Priyanka Deshpande shared a photo with her brother and sister-in-law and announced that she has become an aunt. The photo is from her sister-in-law’s baby shower. Priyanka captioned the photo as “Officially – AUNTY KITA VA MA.” She also added hashtags, “it’s a girl” and “happy auntie.”

The post garnered more than three lakh likes and Priyanka Deshpande’s industry friends congratulated the anchor. Shiva Kumar wrote, “So happy for you Priyanka Ji… God bless your brother and sister-in-law. God bless the little one.”

Check out the post here:

On the work front, Priyanka Deshpande has been hosting shows like Jodi Number One, Start Music, Cinema Kaaram Coffee, and Super Singer Junior. She rose to fame after participating in the fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Priyanka was declared the first runner up of the show.

At present, Priyanka Deshpande is hosting the reality show Bigg Boss Jodigal season 2 along with the Bigg Boss Tamil winner Raju Jeyamohan.

