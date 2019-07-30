Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss Tamil's Saravanan Apologises About His Comment on Groping Women, Calls It 'Tiny Mistake'

Saravanan has received heavy criticism on social media for proudly admitting on television that he would use public buses in his college days to molest women.

News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2019, 11:55 AM IST
Saravanan. (Image: Facebook/Tamil Bigg Boss)
After severe backlash and uproar, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Saravanan has apologised during the show’s Monday episode for boasting about groping women on public buses when he was younger. He received heavy criticism on social media for proudly admitting on television that he would use public buses in his college days to molest women.

Upon widespread criticism, he apologised on Monday’s episode, saying that he wanted the youth to learn from his mistakes. “To everyone who is watching the show, I have to clarify something. When Kamal Sir asked the question, I hastily agreed to doing it several times. During my college days, I have made certain mistakes, tiny ones. The intention was to ask viewers to not do these things but it got cut and I couldn’t say it. I am repeating it once again."

“I did whatever I did when I was young and I want all youngsters to know that it’s wrong. Which is one of the reasons why I am talking about it. Be it before Bigg Boss or after the show, I will still keep telling people not to make the same mistakes I made. There are punishments for these kinds of behaviour. I am sorry if I have hurt anyone’s sentiments,” he added.

Notably, Bigg Boss Tamil 3’s host Kamal Haasan is also facing ire for reacting flippantly to Saravanan’s shocking admission. Haasan reportedly made light of the situation by saying, “Avar adhaiyum thandi punidham aayitaar (He has gone beyond all that and is now become pure and holy)," a dialogue from his film Guna.

Despite the social media uproar, which gained momentum after singer and #MeToo campaigner Chinmayee Sripada tweeted sharply criticising what happened on the show, Haasan is yet to comment.

