Bigg Boss Telugu 2 Fame Deepthi Sunaina Looks Adorable In Green Floral Print Dress

Deepthi Sunaina, an internet sensation, has gained immense popularity after her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 2. She came to public notice for her dubsmash videos on Instagram and Facebook. The 24-year-old social media influencer often shares pictures and videos on these platforms to stay connected with her fans.

Recently, Deepthi shared a couple of pictures from her latest photoshoot, which are currently going viral. In the pictures, Deepthi is seen in a printed green midi dress with thigh-high slit and puff sleeves. The actress opted for a dewy makeup, which included eyeliner and red lips. She kept her tresses open as she posed for the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D E E P T H I R E D D Y 🇮🇳 (@deepthi_sunaina)

Her fans have gone crazy over the photos. One of the users wrote, “Super”, while another one commented, “Looking like an angel.” Many showered heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Deepthi not only looks stunning in western outfits but she also looks elegant in Indian attire. A few days back, she shared a couple of pictures in a cotton mustard yellow and maroon saree. She paired it with a matching short sleeve blouse. She chose a nude makeup with beautiful silver and glass choker and bangles. She completed her look with a small maroon bindi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D E E P T H I R E D D Y 🇮🇳 (@deepthi_sunaina)

On the work front, Deepthi made her acting debut in 2018. She appeared in the Telugu movie Kirrak Party. Later in the same year, she got her breakthrough after participating in the famous reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News here