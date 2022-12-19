Bigg Boss Telugu 2 Fame Deepthi Sunaina Looks Elegant In Black Kanjivaram Saree

Deepthi Sunaina became a household name after she appeared in Bigg Boss Telugu 2 in 2018. The actress cultivated a huge fan base on social media with her stint on the reality show’s second season. The 24-year-old recently left fans floored by flaunting her desi avatar in her latest photo on Instagram.

The picture was quick to go viral on social media, with users being all praises for Deepthi’s sartorial choices. In the photo, the actress is seen donning an ethereal black and red Kanjivaram saree. She accessorised her saree with a gold necklace and red bangles. For her makeup, the Kirrak Party star opted for dewy makeup and complemented her look with a small black bindi. A mid-parted hairdo left open in straight tresses completed her look.

Check out Deepthi Sunaina’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D E E P T H I R E D D Y 🇮🇳 (@deepthi_sunaina)

Soon after her pictures surfaced on Instagram, several users showered the actress with love. Many fans went all hearts in the comments section of her post.

Deepthi not only looks stunning in traditional attires but can also don western outfits like a fashionista. And, her Instagram handle is proof. Not so long ago, she shared a photo sporting a black and white printed mini dress. She also penned a humorous caption with the photo, which read, “I hate it when I go to hug someone really sexy and my face smashes right into the mirror.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D E E P T H I R E D D Y 🇮🇳 (@deepthi_sunaina)

On the work front, after rising to fame after featuring in Bigg Boss Telugu 2, Deepthi Sunaina made her acting debut with the Telugu film Kirrak Party. Directed by Rishab Shetty, the film starred Nikhil Siddharth and Simran Pareenja in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here