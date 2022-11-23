Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Fame Ashu Reddy Sets Temperatures Soaring With Her Latest Pics

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant Ashu Reddy is a prominent face in the Telugu entertainment industry. Apart from being a talented actress, she is also known for her outstanding fashion choices. Ashu is also quite active on social media. She often shares pictures and videos to stay connected with her fans. Recently, the gorgeous diva shared a few stunning snaps from her recent photoshoot, which is going viral all over the internet.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen donning a sultry black tube dress with cutout detailing. She was seen striking poses in a bed, which is sure to set the temperatures soaring. The former Bigg Boss contestant looked like a diva in the pictures. She accessorised her stylish ensemble with simple makeup and kept her hair open.

Sharing the picture on her official Instagram account, the actress wrote, “The bed’s so cold and you are not here.”

In awe of the breathtaking pictures on the internet, admirers flocked to shower her with compliments. Many just dropped red heart and heart-eye emojis in the comment box.

On the professional front, Ashu is a popular social media influencer, actress and TV host. She began her career by gaining popularity by posting lip-syncing videos on social media platforms such as Dubsmash, Josh and Instagram. In 2018, she made her acting debut with the Telugu movie Chal Mohan Ranga. In 2021, she turned heads when she performed as a background dancer in the song Oo Antava, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu from the movie Pushpa: The Rise.

However, she got her breakthrough after appearing in the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Ashu wanted to take home the BB trophy, but she was voted out in the end.

