Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Fame Ashu Reddy's Pics From Australia Vacation Are Just Fabulous

Actress Ashu Reddy is a prominent face in the Telugu entertainment industry. She is a true diva from her acting skills to her outstanding fashion choices, she is always on point. Apart from this, she is also an active social media user. She often shares pictures and videos from her personal to professional life to stay connected with her fans. Recently, the gorgeous actress shared a few stunning snaps from her recent vacation in Australia, and they are going viral all over the internet.

The actress can be seen in a black and white co-ord set in the pictures. She wore a sleeveless bralette with matching straight pants and a green hat. She also wore a neon green denim jacket in a few pictures as she posed for the camera.

The actress is seen in a ship striking poses. The former Bigg Boss contestant looked stunning in the photos. She accessorised her outfit with simple makeup, and red lip shade and kept her hair open. She rounded off her look with a matching black shade.

Sharing the snaps on her official Instagram account, the actress wrote, “ First Yacht of 2023!!! Thank you, Melbourne, for the warm welcome!”

See the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashu Reddy (@ashu_uuu)

Seeing the breathtaking pictures on the internet, her admirers flocked to shower compliments on their favourite actress. Many just dropped red heart and heart-eye emojis in the comment box.

On the professional front, Ashu is also a popular social media influencer and TV host. She began her career by gaining popularity from her lip-syncing videos on social media platforms such as Dubsmash, Josh, and Instagram. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the Telugu movie Chal Mohan Ranga.

In 2021, she came into the limelight after appearing as a background dancer in the song Oo Antava, alongside Samantha in the movie Pushpa: The Rise.

Apart from this, she was also part of the most controversial show Bigg Boss Telugu season 3.

