Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Winner Attacked in Hyderabad Pub for Protesting Against Misbehaviour with Female Friend

Noted Tollywood singer and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj was attacked by a group of people in a drunken condition in a Hyderabad pub about 11.45pm on Wednesday. The attackers hit the reality show winner with beer bottles and injured him, when he tried to stop them from allegedly passing comments at his female friend.

Rahul was at Prism Pub at Guchibowli with two friends when the incident happened. The pub management sent him to hospital for aid, and he was discharged later and went home.

According to sources, Rahul, along with two other women, were at the pub. While the party was going on, a group of people started passing comments on Rahul's friend. He noticed this and went to question them. This led to an argument and the group surrounded him and attacked him with beer bottles.

Bouncers present at the pub tried to intervene, but the situation was out of control, forcing them to call the police. The attackers are believed to be close relatives of the MLA of Tandur, Pilot Rohit Reddy of Vikarabad district.







Night patrolling teams rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. Further, Rahul was taken to a nearby private hospital, where he was treated with first aid.

Though he did not complain about the incident, Gachibowli police registered a case and started investigation. They have collected CCTV footage from the pub and are verifying the details of the incident.

Rahul Sipligunj is the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 which was telecast from July 2019 to November 2019, hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. Rahul received a prize money of Rs 50,00,000 from Bigg Boss. He has sung many hit songs in Telugu and is debuting as an actor in the movie Ranga Marthanda directed by Krishna Vamsi.

