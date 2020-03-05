Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Winner Attacked in Hyderabad Pub, Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Sridevi in Emotional Post

Tollywood singer and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj was attacked by a group of people in a drunken condition in a Hyderabad pub about 11.45pm on Wednesday. The attackers hit the reality show winner with beer bottles and injured him, when he tried to stop them from allegedly passing comments at his female friend.

Janhvi Kapoor and her father Boney Kapoor were recently in Chennai's Mylapore to attend a prayer meet after Sridevi's second death anniversary. Taking to Instagram the Dhadak actress shared a number of pictures in which she can be seen wearing a pink saree which she paired with a golden half sleeves blouse. She captioned the photos as, "Wish u were here."

The ban on young actor Shane Nigam has been lifted following the intervention of AMMA - the body of the Malayalam actors led by superstar Mohanlal. The AMMA held a few round of talks with the peeved Producers Association and enabled lifting of the ban on the condition that Nigam will compensate to the producers of his two films for the delay that occurred.

Coronavirus has taken over the world and the Internet alike. While everyone is talking about COVID-19 lately, seems like Simpsons were talking about it 27 years ago. A number of pictures from old episodes of the animated comedy show have been circulating on the Internet suggesting that The Simpsons predicted the outbreak of the virus over two decades in advance.

Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday shared a throwback picture of his wife Jaya Bachchan in which the latter could be seen dressed as Swami Vivekananda. "Jaya .. in film Dagtar Babu in Bengali playing Vivekananda .. film could not be completed," Big B captioned the image.

