Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Ariyana Glory Feels Targeted, Cries and Asks Bigg Boss to Send Her Out

The latest season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu is on. In a recent episode, popular TV anchor and actor Ariyana Glory was seen crying and asking Bigg Boss to send her out of the BB house. As reported by Times of India, Ariyana said that she is not bold and cannot face other contestants.

She said that she is literally done and wants to go back to her dear ones. While weeping, Ariyana also said that she cannot play the reality show game anymore.

Ariyana is one of the six contestants who have been nominated for the eviction task this week on Bigg Boss Telugu 4. She also had arguments with other contestants — Monal Gajjar, Alekhya Harika and Syed Sohel Ryan.

During the nomination task, Ariyana can be seen calling Monal fake. This makes Monal ask Ariyana if she has any grudge against her. Although Sohel and Ariyana argued too, they decided towards the end of the task to be nice to each other.

The promo of the eviction task was shared earlier by the official Twitter handle of Star Maa and received attention of the fans. During the nomination, contestants were supposed to break the bottle on the head of those they were nominating.

Ariyana is feeling that people in the Bigg Boss house are targeting her, ganging up against her and that she is alone. She shares a good rapport with co-contestant Avinash. She shared a good bond with choreographer-director Amma Rajasekhar as well, but after his eviction, Avinash and Ariyana are each other’s support in the house.

Even after the nomination task, Avinash was the one who tried calming Ariyana down. He told her that she will be the first one to be saved. But Ariyana shared that she wants to leave the house because she cannot stay in there after everybody is turning against her.

She was the captain of the house earlier and participants were not happy with her captaincy.