Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Contestants Ariyana Glory And Devi Nagavalli Buy New Cars

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 contestants, Devi Nagavalli and Ariyana Glory, are enjoying the fame that the reality TV show has given them. While Devi is a journalist and a known face as an anchor of TV9, Ariyana hogged the limelight through her Youtube channel. Both of them have now made headlines for buying new cars on the same day.

Ariyana took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans. She has bought a luxury car of the South Korean brand Kia.

“Welcome home. Thank God for blessings. How is my new car friends,” the 27-year-old captioned her post in which she shared two pictures of her with the car. While Ariayana is posing in front of the car in the first photo, she is standing through the sunroof of her brand new SUV in the second.

The Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 finalist also shared a video in which she is seen exiting the car showroom in her shiny black four-wheeler. In the video, Syed Sohail, whom she befriended during Bigg Boss, is seen driving the SUV.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUIEE-Rgn3a/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

On the other hand, Devi Nagavalli is also relishing her new buy. She has bought a white Skoda Octavia and could not resist herself from showing off the four-wheeler on social media. The journalist dropped two selfies on Instagram with her brand new car. The former Bigg Boss contestant also tagged her numerous fan pages in the caption while informing about her purchase.

After her stint in the reality show, Devi returned to anchoring for TV9 Telugu. She uses her Instagram page to update her followers with the latest news.

Ariyana, on the other hand, is busy with her modeling assignments. She also rose to prominence with her self-proclaimed bold interview with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.

Meanwhile, the fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu started airing from September 5 on Star Maa.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here