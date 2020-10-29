Bigg Boss Telugu 4: 'Fearful' Samantha Akkineni Calls Hosting the Show 'an Experience to Remember'

Telugu star Samantha Akkineni recently hosted few special episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Samantha's father-in-law Nagarjuna is the permanent host on the reality show but the actress made a special appearance, which was also her first time hosting a show for TV.

Now, Samantha has recalled her time shooting for Bigg Boss as she posted a look pic from the time on social media. Samantha's ethnic look stole many hearts as she looked graceful and pretty as ever in a printed pink saree. She complimented her fashionable outing with flowers on her hair and a heavy necklace.

Recalling her time as a host on Bigg Boss, Samantha said that it was an experience she will always remember. She wrote, "An experience to remember. Never thought I’d be on the Big Boss stage as host! Only because I was given this responsibility by my Mamagaru. I could find the strength to overcome my fears. The fear that I had no experience hosting, the fear of Telugu .. I had never even watched an episode before. Thankyou mama for helping me overcome my fears and trusting me with this. And I really need to thank all of you for all the love I received after the episode .. I was jumping with joy. And GK Mohan garu for handholding me through a very demanding Maha episode of #bigbossseason4 (sic).

Since Nagarjuna was busy shooting for his upcoming film, he had to skip shooting for Bigg Boss' recent weekend episode and Samantha stepped in for him. During the reality show's third season, Ramya Krishnan had hosted few episodes when Nagarjuna got busy with other commitments.