Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Kiccha Sudeep Joins Host Nagarjuna as Special Guest

Popular south actor Kiccha Sudeep, who is all set to host the upcoming season 8 of Bigg Boss Kannada, has graced the stage of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 along with host Nagarjuna Akkineni. The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 had a blast as Sudeep made an entry as a special guest. The actor had some fun time on stage.

Taking to his social media handle, the popular actor shared a picture from the sets and wrote, “Hosting Bigg Boss has always been me and today was another feeling of being a guest on the show of Telugu Bigg Boss (sic).” He also added that it was splendid to share the stage with the ever-charming Nagarjuna and to get to speak to the contestants inside the house. He further thanked Nagarjuna for the warmth. In the picture, Sudeep looked dashing in an all-black formal attire. while Nagarjuna, as usual, looks dapper in black loose pants and white zipper shirt with a belt at the waist.

During the show, Sudeep told Nagarjuna that Bigg Boss has taught him never to judge anyone. He learnt to listen more after watching the show. He even had some fun time with the contestants as he asked some tricky questions to them to add some more entertainment to the show.

He asked Avinash whom would he date, marry and kill among Monal, Harika and Ariyana. Avinash's hilarious answers left everyone in splits. This week Avinash, Akhil, Ariyana and Monal were the nominated contestant, however, Monal was saved on Saturday's episode.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited season of Bigg Boss Kannada is all set to start soon. Taking the viewer’s excitement to the next level, Sudeep will return as a host yet again for the season 8. However, the premiere date of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is yet to be revealed and fans couldn’t keep calm.