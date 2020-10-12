Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna's Generous Promise to Self-evicted Gangavva Will Leave You Teary-eyed

After successfully surviving five weeks in Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Gangavva of the Village Show Youtube channel fame has quit the show. On Saturday's episode, Gangavva said that she was unable to cope in the house. Her health woes were also becoming a growing concern for the showrunners. Citing health reasons, Gangavva finally took the exit from the house with permission from Bigg Boss.

Ahead of her eviction, Gangavva spoke to Bigg Boss Telugu host Nagarjuna and expressed her wish to quit the show. She broke into tears and said that she was feeling homesick.

She joined the actor on stage after leaving the house. In her post-eviction interaction, Gangavva revealed that she participated in the show as she wanted money to build her own house. However, being a generous man, Nagarjuna promised that she needed not to worry as he himself will take care of the construction of her house. Gangavva spoke about the contestants individually and revealed that Akhil was her favourite. She also saved him from elimination.

The housemates gave her a warm farewell with a standing ovation. Gangavva’s voluntary exit was an emotional moment and the highlight during the last episode. Additionally, Jordar Sujatha is the latest contestant to be out of the show this season. She dropped the Bigg Bomb on Suhel who now has to do the dishes for the entire week.

Nagarjuna reprimanded Akhil and Abhijeet for their wrongdoings and warned them against their inappropriate conduct in the house. Nagarjuna also fumed at Mehboob for using strong obscene and foul language.