Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Swathi Deekshith Next Wild Card Contestant to Enter the House?

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu has already entered its third week. The popular reality television show which aired first this year on September 6 is always reaching new heights in popularity. The show has already seen two wild card entries and eliminations since this season’s debut.

The current buzz around the show suggests that actress Swathi Deekshith is next to enter the BB house. As per a report in Times Of India, the actress has been roped in by the makers of the show for the next wild card entry.

The reports claim that Swathi has successfully completed her mandatory quarantine that was put in place by the showrunners. The organisers are involving new faces to keep it interesting and also get audiences hooked to the show. Swathi is expected to enter the Bigg Boss house this weekend or early next week.

Swathi is a popular face in the entertainment world. She has worked in Telugu, Bengali and Tamil industry. She began her career on the small screen with the TV show Andamaina Bhamalu. The 27-year-old is most remembered for her work in the Bengali film Tor Naam (2012) and Telugu film Ladies & Gentlemen (2015). She was last seen in the 2019 Tamil film, Simba headlined by Bharath.

Swathi will be the third wild card contestant this season after Kumar Sai and Avinash Kalla. Kumar Sai stepped in Telugu Bigg Boss Season 4 as the first wild card entrant. Unfortunately, he was nominated for elimination on the very first day. Comedian and mimicry artist Avinash was the next contestant to enter the house and was also nominated. While he survived the nominations, Kumar Sai continues to be up for elimination for the second consecutive week along with other six contestants. However, the fate of the wild card entries is yet to be seen.