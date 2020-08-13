Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Teaser: Nagarjuna Leaves Fans Amused in Grandpa Avatar

The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu have released the much-awaited Season 4 teaser on social media. The teaser opens to superstar Nagarjuna seeing through a vintage style telescope. Moments later, we see a smirk on his face as he calls ‘Gopi’. The makers are yet to announce the official date of the show.

Now, a day after the trailer release, fans simply can’t keep their calm. They are going gaga over Nagarjuna’s all-new look.

One of the viewers commented “This one? Something is phishy”.

This one? Some thing is phishy

Another wrote “waiting”.

waiting

According to a Times of India report, this season of Bigg Boss Telugu will be different as it is expected to induce changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also stated that the contestants will be quarantined for more than a week before entering the BB house.

The report further added that the makers are planning to run the show just for 10 weeks. The decision was taken owing to the pandemic.

The complete promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will be launched soon. Reportedly, it will show Nagarjuna in three age groups-- grandfather, father and son. Are you excited for the full BB 4 promo to launch soon?