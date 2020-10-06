Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Upcoming Nomination Task to Witness Major Drama, Watch Video

The next episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will witness a havoc in the house as the nomination for elimination will take place. The audience will get to see a major drama as the upcoming nomination task will trigger some major fights between Abhijeet-Akhil, Divi-Sohel, Akhil-Amma Rajasekhar along with Monal's emotional outbursts.

The teaser that has been dropped by the makers hints the same. In the teaser, Abhijeet and Akhil can be seen engaging in an ugly spat over Monal while Sohel, who was advised to control his anger, has an angry outburst. The teaser also shows Monal having an emotional outbreak while saying "reputation matters as everything is being aired on national television." Noel can also be seen trying to make his point.

The caption of the video reads, “Tonight nominations are going to be on a serious note #BiggBossTelugu4 Today at 9:30 PM (sic).”

Tonight nominations are going to be on a serious note 🔥 #BiggBossTelugu4 Today at 9:30 PM on @StarMaa pic.twitter.com/rIgnvD0RrT — starmaa (@StarMaa) October 5, 2020

Ever since the promo has been dropped on the internet, fans and audience seem to be indulged in a discussion over Abhijeet, Akhil, Monal and Sohel. Fans started commenting in the support of their favourite contestants. A user wrote, “Akhil, Mehboob, Sohel waste candidates in the house. Valla Kanna Gangavva 1000 times better (sic)."

Akhil , Mehboob , Sohail waste candidates in the house . Valla kanna Gangavva 1000 times better . — Ή I Ƭ ᄂ Σ Я 😎 (@AlwaysHitler45) October 5, 2020

Another user wrote, “Chaala days back evaro tweeted One More Nalla Loading ani !! I think that tweet is becoming true !! Early stage of #SidSim #BiggBossTelugu4 (sic).”

Chaala days back evaro tweeted One More Nalla Loading ani !! I think that tweet is becoming true !! Early stage of #SidSim #BiggBossTelugu4 — ThatTelugammayi (@TTelugammayi) October 5, 2020

Bigg Boss Telugu has kickstarted its 4th season on September 27. The show is hosted by the Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. This year Sonal Gajjar, Surya Kiran, Lasya Manjunath, Abhijeet, Sujatha, Mehaboob Dil Se, Devi Nagavalli, Alekya Harika, Syed Sohel Ryan, Ariyana Glory, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthaya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva entered Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house.

The show has seen three eliminations till now in which Surya Kiran was the first contestant to be eliminated from the show. Karate Kalyani and Devi Nagavalli have also been eliminated from the show in earlier episodes.