Bigg Boss Telugu 4’s Expected Contestant Noel Sean Announces Divorce With Ester Noronha

Telugu star Noel Sean has announced his divorce to actress Ester Noronha in a social media post. The rapper and film star revealed that he is finally breaking the silence after declaration for the final decision of the court. In his post, he also mentioned that some differences between the former lovebirds led to the decision and wished good luck to Ester.

In a rather lengthy post, he wrote, “I am Officially Divorced! After a long hard silence, today I officially announce my divorce with Ester. We were waiting for the court's decision to make it public. We had our differences which led to this & finally we decided to end this only to save the grace of this beautiful relationship. God bless you Ester & may all your dreams come true, wishing you nothing but the best”.

He also requested his fans to be supportive of the decision at the time and give them time to heal from it. Calling it a ‘beautiful phase’ of his life, Noel added, “I thank God for each & every day in it”.

Noel married Ester in a traditional Christian wedding ceremony in 2019 which took place in Mangalore, Karnataka. Before tying the knot, the couple were engaged for almost a year, which was revealed in December 2018.

Ester also shared a happy picture of the couple, with the divorce printed on it. She wrote, “Finally... Here's the answer to the most frequently asked question to me in the last 1 year... YES. WE ARE OFFICIALLY DIVORCED”.

She revealed that while they got married on January 3, 2019, several irreconcilable compatibility issues led them on separate ways, making them file for mutual divorce in June 2019. She added, “Since then it has been a quiet, patient wait until yesterday when our plea got finally granted by the court”.

Meanwhile, Noel Sean is expected to join the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants.