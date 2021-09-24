Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Actress Siri Hanmanth Opens Up About Her First Love

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss is not only about tasks and the rivalry among the participants. The inmates of the Bigg Boss house often share their real life stories with each other which make them happy and emotional at times. Such emotional scenes are a big attraction for the audience.

Similar emotional scenes were witnessed in one episode of the ongoing Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Actress Siri Hanmanth burst into tears while talking about her first love affair. She said that she was in class 10 when she fell in love with a boy named Vishnu.

Vishnu proposed to her and Siri revealed that they were in love with each other though there were some differences between them. They faced a few issues but then later on Vishnu ended up convincing her that he wanted to be with her. So, the duo reunited again. After that the two maintained the relationship for some time.

Perhaps it was a premonition, one day she suddenly woke up at three at night and she slept again. But later, she received a message that her boyfriend Vishnu died as he met with an accident around 3am, the same night.

Siri got very emotional while revealing her first love story to everyone since it was so painful for her.

In Bigg Boss Telugu5 the inmates were given a task to talk about their first love story to everyone. While everyone spoke about their first love affair, Siri’s love story was very painful. With Nagarjuna Akkineni as the host of the show for the third time, the fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu started on September 5. The 19 contestants who have come from different spheres of life and have become a part of the show were introduced by Nagarjun in the premiere episode.

The first contestant who entered the house was TV actress Siri Hanmanth who is known for her work in daily soaps like Evare Nuvvu Mohini and Agnisakshi.

