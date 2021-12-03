Bigg Boss Telugu 5: After 'Unfair Elimination', Anchor Ravi To Re-Enter BB House?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is heading towards its grand finale in three weeks and there are seven contestants still locked up inside the BB house. As you all might be aware that anchor Ravi was the last contestant to get eliminated from the house.

Ravi, who had hoped to finish in the top five, was shockingly eliminated, to his fans’ shock. Many people and his fans considered his elimination “unfair". The ‘Unfair Elimination’ was trending all over social media. Following the outrage, now the reports of Ravi re-entering the house have surfaced on the internet.

Telugu anchor Ravi has been in the news for myriad reasons since leaving the Bigg Boss house. Ravi’s admirers, reportedly, protested at Annapurna Studios against his unjust removal.

Fans and Bigg Boss watchers alike demanded that the celebrity return to the show. They were attempting to persuade the organisers that Ravi was more deserving a participant than other competitors in the house. According to reports, Star maa is also considering bringing Ravi back. As for Ravi’s expulsion from the house, there are also a lot of speculations about the reasons.

The episode in which Ravi was eliminated included a few entertaining activities before the nominees were released. The two candidates in danger were RJ Kajal and Anchor Ravi. Sunny used her eviction free ticket to save RJ Kajal. However, it was discovered that Ravi was the one who was falling behind in the vote.

However, there seems to be no re-entry or wild card closure in the Bigg Boss Telugu house yet. The show has felt a little disjointed in recent episodes, but we’ll have to wait until the weekend episode to see whether or not Ravi returns.

