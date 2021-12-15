Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Gets Top 5 Contestants as Viewers Start Voting For Their Favourite

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is in its final week with the top five contestants –- Siri, Sunny, Maanas, Shanmukh, and Sreerama Chandra. After the eviction of RJ Kajal on Sunday, the top five finalists are now competing for the title of this season. On Monday night’s episode, Bigg Boss informed the audience that they could now start voting for their favourite contestants. Contestant Sunny was in the middle of the five contestants and viewers have started speculating that he could emerge as the winner of this season.

According to trends on the Disney+Hotstar app, where the audience can cast their vote for their favourite contestant, Sunny is in the first position.

Last night, Shanmukh was thrilled to see his photo gallery depicting his journey in the Bigg Boss Telugu house. He got emotional and thanked Bigg Boss and everyone who voted for him so far.

Sunny also took a stroll at his photo gallery and revisited his Bigg Boss memories. He also watched a video of his journey in the house and expressed his gratitude towards fans for their love and support.

Sreerama Chandra and Maanas also watched their Bigg Boss journeys in pictures and thanked their fans for voting to save them from eviction. Siri is yet to watch her Bigg Boss Telugu journey.

Fans of all the top five contestants are voting for them and claiming that their favourite contestant will win this season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Meanwhile, the contestants are preparing for their performance in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale on December 19. The reality show hosted by Akkineni Nagarjun went on air on September 5. Actors Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be guests during the finale episode, reports said.

