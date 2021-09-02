Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Nagarjuna Hikes Fees from Last Season to Host the Reality Show

South superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna is returning as the host for the fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu. The grand premiere of the show will air on September 5 when Nagarjuna will introduce the contestants of this season. The 62-year-old has been hosting the reality show for three years now, and his remuneration is also increasing by each passing season. According to reports, he was receiving Rs 12 lakh per episode during season 3.

As season 4 came, Nagarjuna was paid Rs 8 crore for all the episodes combined, and the salary was higher than what he got in the previous season. Now as the new season is starting, it is speculated that the Telugu superstar will also increase his remuneration.

If the media reports are to be believed, the 62-year-old will be getting around Rs 11-12 crore for the entire season this year. This is a substantial hike in his salary compared to the last season.

Coming to the show, season 5 has brought contestants like actors Uma Devi, Nikhil, Lahari Shari and Anchor Ravi. Choreographers Anee Master and Raghu Master will also enter the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will premiere on Star Maa at 6 pm on September 5, and then the regular episodes will air at 10 pm from the next day. Notably, the time slot has been changed this year. Regular episodes used to air at 9:30 pm during the previous seasons, but now they will be broadcasted half an hour late.

However, the timing for the weekend episodes has been kept the same at 9:00 pm when Nagarjuna hosts the show. Viewers can also watch the show on Disney+Hotstar.

The winner of the last season was actor Abhijeet Duddala who beat Akhil Sarthak in the finale. Actor Chiranjeevi had graced the final episode.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here