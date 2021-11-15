Bigg Boss Telugu 5: No Elimination as Jessie Leaves House Due to Health Concerns

Jessie, also known as Jaswanth Addala, a Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant, stepped out of the house on medical grounds on Sunday. He managed to live in the house for ten weeks. His fans unconditionally supported him and saved him from elimination several times. However, reality show host Nagarjuna announced on Sunday that Jessie left the house due to health concerns. He has been battling vertigo for a while now.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Sunday’s episodes usually see the eviction of contestants. However, nobody was evicted from the nominated contestants as Jessie stopped out of the house due to his ill health. Host Nagarjuna showed a video of Jessie’s journey inside the Bigg Boss house. Jessie got emotional while watching the video.

Jessie informed the viewers and other contestants that he was taken to the hospital for a medical examination. He thanked the audience for showering their love to him. He also thanked the showmakers for the recognition it gave to him.

Host Nagarjuna applauded Jessie saying that even though Jessie has been battling vertigo for a while now, he kept participating in the tasks. Nagarjuna asked Jessie to name the contestants who according to him will be the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Jessie said that Siri, Shanmukh, Sreerama Chandra, VJ Sunny, and Anchor Ravi will be the finalists.

Talking to housemates individually, Jessie told Sunny to focus on individual games and be watchful of his own words. He appreciated Manas’ way of thinking and asked him to keep up the good performance. He reprimanded Kajal for not playing the game the right way.

Soon after Jessie left the house, Bigg Boss gave one more week for the nominated contestants to continue their game. Ravi, Maanas, Kajal, Sunny, and Siri are in the nominations.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is airing on the Star Ma channel. The show is currently in its tenth week.

