Bigg Boss Telugu 5: No Wild Card Entries So Far But Audience Anticipates Twist Soon

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu is already seeing new twists and turns every day. Besides, the spicy content on the show has already captured the attention of the audience. It’s been weeks since the show began, and the audience is even more excited in anticipation of some more wild card entries into the Bigg Boss house.

Unlike other seasons that had 16 contestants, there were 19 this time. Four of them — Umadevi, Sarayu, Lahari and now Nataraj Master — have been eliminated. Currently, there are 15 contestants in the house, but rumours are rife that Lobo would be making a wild card entry.

Wild card entries have been around for the past few seasons. In season 4, comedian Zabardast Avinash made a wild card entry in the second week. He made his mark as soon as he arrived and managed to stay for 70 days. Tamanna Simhadri was a wild card entrant in Season 3. Season 2 and 4 had two wild card entries each.

It has been a month since Bigg Boss Telugu started, but there is no news of any wild card entry till now. However, there are rumours of Sunil Pula Rangadu star Isha Chawla entering the show, but nothing is confirmed yet.

Since there were 19 contestants this season, speculation is rife that the show may not see a wild card entry at all. The history of the show says that fans have always loved wild card entries. There is a rumour that Sarayu, who was eliminated in the first week, will return to the show. In the second season, Nutan Naidu and Shyamala came back after being eliminated. This was repeated with Ali Reza in the second season.

