Bigg Boss Telugu 5: RJ Kajal Gets Eliminated, Appears on YouTube

RJ Kajal might have become one of the most famous and popular contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5, but before the show, very few people knew about her. But her voice is familiar to everyone, for she is a dubbing artist who has dubbed for many top female actors.

Nobody had any idea about Kajol’s real-life before she came on the show. Almost everybody had a negative opinion of Kajal since she got embroiled in a lot of fights in the house. She tried every trick in the book to stay inside the house for as long as possible.

Kajal stepped into the house after choreographer-judge Anne Master got eliminated from the house. It has also come to the audience’s notice that Kajol was strictly warned by Bigg Boss for something she had done, but nobody got to know what it was.

The thing is that the Bigg Boss episodes air a day after they are recorded. For example, if the episode is recorded on Saturday, it will be broadcast on Sunday. It was against this backdrop that the episode where Kajal was eliminated was shot on December 12 and supposed to get aired on December 13.

The onus is on the contestants to keep the eliminations confidential for up to 24 hours. But Kajal was a bit upset. Immediately after being eliminated, she uploaded her videos on YouTube and answered questions posed to her by her fans.

Kajal is now claiming that she did not know the clause of not making a public appearance until the elimination episode was aired. But the makers are in no mood to listen to her.

