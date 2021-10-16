Bigg Boss Telugu 5: This Contestant May Get Eliminated This Week

The fifth season of the reality TV show, Bigg Boss Telugu, is currently underway and into its sixth week. Every Saturday, at least one contestant is evicted from the show.

While Sarayu was eliminated in the first week, Umadevi was evicted in the following week. In the third week, Lahari was ousted by the audience, while in the fourth and fifth weeks, Nataraj Master and Hamida respectively were eliminated.

The house is currently left with 14 contestants. It’s Saturday again and that means the number of contestants will come down to 13 tonight. As per the sources, anchor-turned-actor Lobo will be eliminated this week. The actor’s journey in the show has been quite low on energy for the last few days. The show will complete its 6th week with this elimination process.

The contestants called “housemates" live together in the house of Big Boss. The housemates are voted out every week. An elimination every week eventually leads to the finale when the winner of the show is announced.

According to media reports, the audience and the fans are not particularly impressed with this season of the show. One of the regular viewers of the show said, “There is not much heat in the house, everything is running smoothly. Tasks are also similar to the last season. Everything seems to be repeated. There is no wild card entry till now.”

In the last episode, Vishwa and Priya got into an argument over black coffee in the kitchen. The argument turned into a fight and led to too long a discussion on the subject. The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by NTR while Nani shouldered the responsibility in the second season. The third and fourth seasons were hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, who is also hosting the fifth season. The show started with the entry of 19 members into the house. At least five of the 19 contestants have been eliminated so far.

